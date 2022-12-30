Huntsville Police increasing patrols on New Year's Eve

Huntsville Police is ramping up patrol on New Year's Eve.
Antonio Shorter, with Huntsville Police Departments DUI Task Force said drunk driving accidents and deaths are preventable.
To ensure everyone has a safe holiday, Shorter said you should come up with a plan now on how you're getting home from wherever you celebrate.
Rideshare apps, taxi's or designated drivers are some of the best ways to eliminate the chance of a drunk driving accident.
Shorter said drunk driving harms more than just the driver.
"Think of your families, think of your relationships and understand that drinking and driving can cause major damage," said Shorter. "I believe everyone has a choice and everyone needs to understand that choices have consequences, think of the people who you love the most, and how your indiscretions could cause damage to people's families."
A DUI arrest will land a person in jail. Shorter said depending on the person's blood alcohol level, they'll spend a minimum of 12 hours in jail. If a person denies a breathalyzer, a person could see higher penalties.
If you spot someone on the road you think is drunk driving, call 911, share the cars license plate and location.
HPD also wants to remind people that firing guns in a celebratory manner is illegal.
It is also against the law to use fireworks within the city limits of Huntsville.