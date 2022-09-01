 Skip to main content
Huntsville Police identify woman killed in Wednesday night motorcycle wreck

  • Updated
Huntsville Police say charges are likely pending the outcome of an investigation into a fatal wreck Wednesday evening.

The wreck involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Kathrynn Lively, 21, has been identified as the motorcyclist killed in the wreck.

Police said it was reported about 7:36 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Willowbrook Drive and Bailey Cove Road in Huntsville. 

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the female driver of the motorcycle was killed in the collision.

