Huntsville Police identify two killed in I-565 crash

9:49 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville Police have identified the two people killed in the crash. They are 66-year-old Willie Nettles and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza, of Georgia.
6:53 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville Police reports all lanes of eastbound Interstate 565 near County Line Road have reopened.
5:50 p.m. UPDATE: Limestone County Coroner Mike West reports a second person injured in Tuesday's crash has died at the hospital. Huntsville Police confirmed the report, saying investigators believe one of the drivers involved suffered a medical emergency before the accident.
2:51 p.m. UPDATE: 1 person was killed in the crash and another person was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc.
Webster said the call came in at 2:05 p.m.
From earlier:
A major crash on Interstate 565 eastbound has left all but one westbound lane blocked, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. near County Line Road (Exit 7). As of 2:23 p.m., Huntsville Police was diverting all traffic to County Line Road as crews responded to the crash and accompanying vehicle fire.
All motorists are strongly advised to find an alternate route. If that is not possible, use additional caution in the area and expect significant delays.
