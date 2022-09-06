Huntsville Police identify man killed in Monday morning crash on University Drive

The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of the person killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on University Drive.
Nicolas John Browning, 20, died in the crash that happened about 2 a.m. near the Family Dollar, police said.
Investigators believe he lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and hit utility poles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver went off the road near Meadow Drive. It ended when the driver crashed into a utility pole across from Yukon Street.
A toxicology test will be performed, but police said there is no suspicion that alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.