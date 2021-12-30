Huntsville Police identify man hit by car, killed on Memorial Parkway

UPDATE: Huntsville Police identified the victim as 59-year-old Kim Juan Wilson. They say the investigation is ongoing.
No charges are expected at this time for the driver of the vehicle who remained at the scene, according to police.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Huntsville Thursday night. It happened in the 11700 block of South Memorial Parkway, near the Whataburger restaurant.
Police say they are interviewing other drivers who were in the area to learn what happened. It's not clear if police have a suspect, or if any charges will be filed.
The investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this developing story.