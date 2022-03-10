 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Thursday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huntsville police identify man found dead on Research Park Boulevard

  • Updated
  • 0
INVESTIGATION WEB IMAGE.jpg

        

The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of the man found dead on Research Park Boulevard on Wednesday.

Michael Ezell Jr., 33, was found dead near the 4600 block of Research Park Boulevard about 8 a.m. Wednesday, said Sgt. Rosalind White.

White said Ezell was reported missing by an aunt on Feb. 22. He had been living with her near the area where he was located, police said.

Investigators do not suspect foul play.

An autopsy will be conducted to try to determine the cause of death.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

