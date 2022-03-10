Huntsville police identify man found dead on Research Park Boulevard

The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of the man found dead on Research Park Boulevard on Wednesday.
Michael Ezell Jr., 33, was found dead near the 4600 block of Research Park Boulevard about 8 a.m. Wednesday, said Sgt. Rosalind White.
White said Ezell was reported missing by an aunt on Feb. 22. He had been living with her near the area where he was located, police said.
Investigators do not suspect foul play.
An autopsy will be conducted to try to determine the cause of death.