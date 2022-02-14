Huntsville Police identify man found dead inside submerged vehicle

UPDATE: Huntsville police on Monday identified a man found inside a submerged car off a section of Hobbs Island Road that was shut down for repairs.
Police said 62-year-old James Michael Rusiniak drove through a wooden barricade and hit a concrete barrier before going off the roadway and into the water. Rusiniak died as a result of the crash.
UPDATE: Huntsville Police say a man's body was found inside a submerged red sports car off Hobbs Island Road.
Huntsville Police believes the driver hit a concrete barricade before losing control and going into the water. It's believed to be accidental.
The body of the man will be sent to the state forensics office for an autopsy. His identity has not been released at this time.
Officers got the call of a submerged car at around 9:30 p.m., but Hntsville Police say it could have happened much earlier.
A traffic homicide investigation is now underway.
-----
Huntsville Police say they were called to the area of Hobbs Island and Harbor Roads for a report of a vehicle found under water.
Huntsville police say they believe the vehicle went through a barricade in the area.
Construction crews are working on replacing a pipe under Hobbs Island Road, between Hegia Burrow Road and Harbor Road.
Traffic is temporarily being diverted in the area.
It's unclear if anyone was in the vehicle.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.