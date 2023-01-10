Huntsville Police identify 2 killed in I-565 crash

Huntsville Police have identified the two people killed in a major crash and vehicle fire Tuesday on Interstate 565.
Willie Nettles, 66, of Athens and Miguel Espinoza, 44, of Georgia were traveling eastbound on I-565 when they crashed near County Line Road (Exit 7). The two-vehicle wreck left all eastbound lanes and some westbound lanes closed for hours Tuesday afternoon as emergency crews responded.
Huntsville Police said investigators confirmed the report, saying investigators believe one of the drivers suffered a medical emergency before the crash.
The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. One person died at the scene, while the other was transported to an area hospital but eventually succumbed to their injuries, according to officials.
