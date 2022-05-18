Huntsville Police: Every homicide solved in 2021

The Huntsville Police Department Major Crimes Unit was awarded an "Outstanding Unit Citation" for their work in solving every homicide in the City of Huntsville in 2021.
"This is the first year since I have been with the department we've had a 100% clearance rate," Sgt. Jack Pugh with HPD's Major Crimes Unit said.
The Major Crimes Unit is tasked with solving homicides in the city.
Sgt. Jack Pugh says there were 25 criminal homicides last year.
Sgt. Pugh says there were also some "justifiable homicides."
"It may be someone had to shoot someone in self-defense or like someone broke into someone's home and they had to use deadly force to protect themselves," Sgt. Pugh said.
Huntsville Police say the city averages anywhere from 22 to 30 homicides a year.
Public tips are key, and often that information results in violent crimes being solved.
"We couldn't do it without the citizens that's for sure, because you may be going down the wrong path looking into something and they give you some information and it's like the piece of the puzzle that it starts falling together," Sgt. Pugh said. "Your investigation can pivot."
Sgt. Pugh says the department maintains a pretty high rate of solving homicides but noted there are still some cases that are unsolved.
"Unfortunately we do have some unsolved cases from previous years and sometimes we're not able to get justice for the families but we always try," Sgt. Pugh said. "We have a cold case unit that continues to work on those cases."
There have been 5 homicides so far this year in Huntsville and they've all been solved.