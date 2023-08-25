Huntsville Police DUI Task Force will conduct traffic safety checkpoints this weekend

The Huntsville Police Department’s DUI Task Force will conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the weekend.
If you are stopped at a traffic safety checkpoint, police ask that you please be prepared to present your driver's license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration to officers.
Police say these checkpoints are implemented to help deter impaired driving and encourage drivers to obey all traffic laws to keep everyone safe on the roadways.
If you suspect a driver is impaired, please contact HPD’s non-emergency line at 256-722-7100. When you call, police ask that you please provide the location, vehicle and driver description, and the vehicle’s direction of travel.
If there is immediate danger to the public, call 911.
The Task Force uses data from the National Alabama Highway Safety Office, which has identified more than 50 traffic crash hotspots across the city.
Police say officers could conduct checkpoints at one or more of the following designated NAHSO hotspot locations:
- Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive
- Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike
- Meridian Street/Delaware Boulevard
- Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Boulevard
- Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane
- Cecil Ashburn Drive/Old Big Cove Road
- Church Street/Pratt Avenue
- Clinton Avenue/Monroe Street
- University Drive/Old Monrovia Road
- University Drive/Research Park Boulevard
- University Drive/Slaughter Road