Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM Friday to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Huntsville Police DUI Task Force will conduct traffic safety checkpoints this weekend

  Updated
  • 0

The Huntsville Police Department’s DUI Task Force will conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the weekend.

If you are stopped at a traffic safety checkpoint, police ask that you please be prepared to present your driver's license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration to officers.

Police say these checkpoints are implemented to help deter impaired driving and encourage drivers to obey all traffic laws to keep everyone safe on the roadways.

If you suspect a driver is impaired, please contact HPD’s non-emergency line at 256-722-7100. When you call, police ask that you please provide the location, vehicle and driver description, and the vehicle’s direction of travel.

If there is immediate danger to the public, call 911.

The Task Force uses data from the National Alabama Highway Safety Office, which has identified more than 50 traffic crash hotspots across the city.

Police say officers could conduct checkpoints at one or more of the following designated NAHSO hotspot locations:

  • Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive
  • Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike
  • Meridian Street/Delaware Boulevard
  • Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Boulevard
  • Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane
  • Cecil Ashburn Drive/Old Big Cove Road
  • Church Street/Pratt Avenue
  • Clinton Avenue/Monroe Street
  • University Drive/Old Monrovia Road
  • University Drive/Research Park Boulevard
  • University Drive/Slaughter Road
Huntsville Police Department

