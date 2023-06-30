 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Huntsville Police DUI Task Force plans July 4th holiday checkpoints

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Police

The Huntsville Police Department’s DUI Task Force will conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend and week, the department announced Friday.

If you are stopped at a traffic safety checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver's license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration to officers.

The checkpoints are used to help deter and detect impaired driving and encourage drivers to obey all traffic laws to keep everyone safe on the roadways.

If you suspect a driver is impaired, you can call the department’s non-emergency line at 256-722-7100. When you call, please provide the location, vehicle and driver description and the vehicle’s direction of travel. If there is immediate danger to the public, call 911.

The Task Force uses data from the North Alabama Highway Safety Office, which has identified more than 50 traffic crash hotspots across the city. Officers could conduct checkpoints at one or more of these locations.

Designated hotspot locations include: 

  • Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive
  • Mastin Lake Road/Lodge Road
  • Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike
  • Meridian St./Delaware Blvd.
  • Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Blvd.
  • Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane
  • Cecil Ashburn Drive/Old Big Cove Road
  • Church St./Pratt Ave.
  • Clinton Ave./Monroe St.
  • Sparkman Drive/Executive Drive
  • University Drive/Old Monrovia Road
  • University Drive/Research Park Blvd.
  • University Drive/Slaughter Road

