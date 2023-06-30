Huntsville Police DUI Task Force plans July 4th holiday checkpoints

The Huntsville Police Department’s DUI Task Force will conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend and week, the department announced Friday.
If you are stopped at a traffic safety checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver's license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration to officers.
The checkpoints are used to help deter and detect impaired driving and encourage drivers to obey all traffic laws to keep everyone safe on the roadways.
If you suspect a driver is impaired, you can call the department’s non-emergency line at 256-722-7100. When you call, please provide the location, vehicle and driver description and the vehicle’s direction of travel. If there is immediate danger to the public, call 911.
The Task Force uses data from the North Alabama Highway Safety Office, which has identified more than 50 traffic crash hotspots across the city. Officers could conduct checkpoints at one or more of these locations.
Designated hotspot locations include:
- Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive
- Mastin Lake Road/Lodge Road
- Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike
- Meridian St./Delaware Blvd.
- Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Blvd.
- Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane
- Cecil Ashburn Drive/Old Big Cove Road
- Church St./Pratt Ave.
- Clinton Ave./Monroe St.
- Sparkman Drive/Executive Drive
- University Drive/Old Monrovia Road
- University Drive/Research Park Blvd.
- University Drive/Slaughter Road