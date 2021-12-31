You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 16.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 16.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 16.7 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall to 16.2 feet and begin
rising again early Sunday afternoon. It will rise to 16.7
feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.7 feet on 03/29/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huntsville Police DUI Task Force offers safety tips for New Year's Eve celebrations

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Police car

The Huntsville Police DUI Task Force says it will be out in full force this holiday weekend to keep the community safe.

Police say officers will have an increased presence throughout the holiday weekend to keep Huntsville residents safe. 

DUI Task Force members say to protect yourself and others, there's a few things you can do.

  • Designate a sober driver or be prepared to use a ride-share program
  • Everyone in the car should wear a seatbelt
  • If you see another person you suspect to be driving drunk, call 911

Huntsville Police has a few other reminders for you this holiday:

  • Shooting a gun in a celebratory manner is illegal and can be deadly
  • It is illegal to use, sell or possess fireworks in the city. They too can damage property or hurt yourself.

HPD's non-emergency phone number is 256-722-7100.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

