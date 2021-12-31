Huntsville Police DUI Task Force offers safety tips for New Year's Eve celebrations

The Huntsville Police DUI Task Force says it will be out in full force this holiday weekend to keep the community safe.
Police say officers will have an increased presence throughout the holiday weekend to keep Huntsville residents safe.
DUI Task Force members say to protect yourself and others, there's a few things you can do.
- Designate a sober driver or be prepared to use a ride-share program
- Everyone in the car should wear a seatbelt
- If you see another person you suspect to be driving drunk, call 911
Huntsville Police has a few other reminders for you this holiday:
- Shooting a gun in a celebratory manner is illegal and can be deadly
- It is illegal to use, sell or possess fireworks in the city. They too can damage property or hurt yourself.
HPD's non-emergency phone number is 256-722-7100.