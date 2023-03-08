 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huntsville Police: Driver slams into SUV with officer inside

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Police SUV hit by driver

The Huntsville Police Department says this SUV with an officer inside was hit by a driver who didn't move over to when it was pulled onto the side of the road. (Huntsville Police Department image)

The Huntsville Police Department is reminding drivers to be mindful of police and other first responders on the roads.

This comes after police said a driver collided with an officer’s SUV while working traffic control on Research Park Boulevard Tuesday night.

The officer who was inside the SUV is OK, police said.

Alabama’s Move Over law requires, in part, that drivers shift lanes away when approaching emergency/utility/etc. vehicles on the side of a road. More details here

Here’s the department’s Facebook post:

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you