Huntsville Police: Driver slams into SUV with officer inside

The Huntsville Police Department is reminding drivers to be mindful of police and other first responders on the roads.
This comes after police said a driver collided with an officer’s SUV while working traffic control on Research Park Boulevard Tuesday night.
The officer who was inside the SUV is OK, police said.
Alabama’s Move Over law requires, in part, that drivers shift lanes away when approaching emergency/utility/etc. vehicles on the side of a road. More details here
