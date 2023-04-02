 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huntsville Police detail procession route for fallen Officer Garrett Crumby

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby

Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby

Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby will be laid to rest on Monday.

His funeral service is at 10:30 AM at Mayfair Church of Christ in Huntsville.

A procession to his final resting place in Tuscaloosa will immediately follow.

Below is the route from Mayfair Church of Christ to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.

The procession route is as follows:

• Exit Mayfair Church of Christ, turning right onto Carl T. Jones Drive

• West on Carl T. Jones to Whitesburg Drive

• Turn right (north) on Whitesburg, continue to California Street

• Continue on California Street as it turns into Andrew Jackson Way

• Turn left (west) onto Oakwood Avenue

• Turn left onto I-565 West

• Take I-565 to I-65 South

• Take I-65 to I-20/59

• Take I 20/59 to Exit 73, McFarland Boulevard

• Continue north on McFarland Boulevard, then right on to Veterans Memorial Parkway

• Cross the intersection onto Alabama Highway 216 and proceed to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you