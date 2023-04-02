Huntsville Police detail procession route for fallen Officer Garrett Crumby

Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby will be laid to rest on Monday.
His funeral service is at 10:30 AM at Mayfair Church of Christ in Huntsville.
A procession to his final resting place in Tuscaloosa will immediately follow.
Below is the route from Mayfair Church of Christ to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
The procession route is as follows:
• Exit Mayfair Church of Christ, turning right onto Carl T. Jones Drive
• West on Carl T. Jones to Whitesburg Drive
• Turn right (north) on Whitesburg, continue to California Street
• Continue on California Street as it turns into Andrew Jackson Way
• Turn left (west) onto Oakwood Avenue
• Turn left onto I-565 West
• Take I-565 to I-65 South
• Take I-65 to I-20/59
• Take I 20/59 to Exit 73, McFarland Boulevard
• Continue north on McFarland Boulevard, then right on to Veterans Memorial Parkway
• Cross the intersection onto Alabama Highway 216 and proceed to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park