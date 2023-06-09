Huntsville Police Department's Summer Slow-Down focusing on stopping speeding, impaired drivers

The Huntsville Police Department is starting its annual Summer Slow-Down campaign.
In 2022 the city of Huntsville had 33 deadly crashes, and a third were directly related to speed.
This year, Huntsville has already had 11 deadly crashes, and speed has been a factor in all of them. Multiple agencies will be out this summer looking for speeders and impaired drivers.
"Our traffic safety units work tirelessly 24/7 to try and make sure we enforce the speeding laws here in the city of Huntsville, and the issue is people don't think speeding is bad. Well, I'm here to tell you once again, speed kills," Sgt. Antonio Shorter said.
Officer David Broom said drivers give a lot of excuses, but none of them are worth a life.
"They don't know how fast they were going or they're late to get to where they are trying to go...people just need to plan better," Broom said. "They need to leave earlier. If you are going to be late to something, call whoever you're meeting with and let them know that you're going to be late."
According to the department, cities nationwide see an uptick in deadly crashes during summer, and Huntsville is no different.
With more motorcycles on the road and with more people out having fun, a lot of factors can play into deadly speeding crashes.
Police cannot stress enough how important it is to slow down and always have a designated driver.