 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Saturday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Saturday,
June 10.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Huntsville Police Department's Summer Slow-Down focusing on stopping speeding, impaired drivers

  • Updated
  • 0
HPD North Precinct

HPD North Precinct 

 Georgia Clark

The Huntsville Police Department is starting its annual Summer Slow-Down campaign.

In 2022 the city of Huntsville had 33 deadly crashes, and a third were directly related to speed.

This year, Huntsville has already had 11 deadly crashes, and speed has been a factor in all of them. Multiple agencies will be out this summer looking for speeders and impaired drivers.

"Our traffic safety units work tirelessly 24/7 to try and make sure we enforce the speeding laws here in the city of Huntsville, and the issue is people don't think speeding is bad. Well, I'm here to tell you once again, speed kills," Sgt. Antonio Shorter said.

Officer David Broom said drivers give a lot of excuses, but none of them are worth a life.

"They don't know how fast they were going or they're late to get to where they are trying to go...people just need to plan better," Broom said. "They need to leave earlier. If you are going to be late to something, call whoever you're meeting with and let them know that you're going to be late."

According to the department, cities nationwide see an uptick in deadly crashes during summer, and Huntsville is no different.

With more motorcycles on the road and with more people out having fun, a lot of factors can play into deadly speeding crashes.

Police cannot stress enough how important it is to slow down and always have a designated driver.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you