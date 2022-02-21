 Skip to main content
Huntsville Police Department officer charged with DUI following Madison County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Taylor Stegall

Taylor Stegall

A Huntsville Police Department officer is free on bond after his DUI arrest following a crash Sunday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested Taylor Stegall after a two-vehicle crash at 5 p.m., Sunday near the intersection of Ready Section Road and Scott Road about seven miles north of Toney in Madison County

Stegall, 31, of Huntsville, was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol when the 2014 Ford F-150 he was driving struck a 1997 Toyota 4-Runner. The other driver was taken to a local hospital. Stegall was arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail and placed under a 1,000 bond. 

Stegall was off-duty at the time of his arrest, police said.

He posted bond and was released from the Madison County Jail on Monday morning and has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of an investigation, according to police.

Stegall is a highly decorated veteran of the Huntsville Police Department and was featured in a recent recruiting campaign video talking about the anti-crime unit to which he is assigned.

Stegall was also recognized with an Officer of the Year award in 2017 for the North Precinct.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

