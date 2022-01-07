 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huntsville Police Department officer charged with capital murder after 'incident' in Madison

  • Updated
  • 0
David McCoy Mugshot

HPD Officer David McCoy was charged with capital murder after an off-duty "incident."

UPDATE: David McCoy was booked into the Madison County Jail at 11:14 pm Friday.

Jail records show he is charged with capital murder of a person in a vehicle and is being held without bond.

Officials have not released any further information regarding the incident he is being charged with.

--

The Huntsville Police Department has asked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation to lead a death investigation related to an “incident” on Lawsons Ridge Drive in Madison that occurred Friday.

SBI has charged Officer David McCoy, who was off duty at the time of the incident, with capital murder, according to police. 

McCoy is on administrative leave, police said.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com