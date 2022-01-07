Huntsville Police Department officer charged with capital murder after 'incident' in Madison

UPDATE: David McCoy was booked into the Madison County Jail at 11:14 pm Friday.
Jail records show he is charged with capital murder of a person in a vehicle and is being held without bond.
Officials have not released any further information regarding the incident he is being charged with.
--
The Huntsville Police Department has asked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation to lead a death investigation related to an “incident” on Lawsons Ridge Drive in Madison that occurred Friday.
SBI has charged Officer David McCoy, who was off duty at the time of the incident, with capital murder, according to police.
McCoy is on administrative leave, police said.