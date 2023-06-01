Huntsville Police Department kicks off Back-to-School Supply Drive

The kickoff for the Huntsville Police Department’s Back-to-School Supply Drive took place on Thursday.
From Thursday through July 29, the department will be collecting school supplies for the Free 2 Teach organization.
Fee 2 Teach is a non-profit that provides free resources to teachers in Madison County’s three public school systems.
These resources are available to more than 3,800 full-time classroom teachers, reaching more than 53,000 students.
The director of Free 2 Teach said they are excited to partner with Huntsville police and work together as a community to get supplies out to the students and teachers that need them.
"I think schools are doing their best. I think everybody is doing their best to support and equip our teachers. I think we all know that that is an incredible need,” said Alison Kling, executive director at Free 2 Teach.
“So we're just trying to be a part of the positive piece of that puzzle. To just fill in a little bit where teachers were kind of stepping in the gap and saying, 'No, you don't have to do that,' let us fill in some of those core supplies so that our schools can direct funding and so our [parent-teacher associations] can direct funding to maybe bigger projects and bigger needs than paper and scissors. Let us cover that. And that's really where we exist and really thrive as a non-profit," said Kling.
Free 2 Teach does accept books, but some of their most requested items are markers, colored pencils, binders and glue sticks – some products that both teachers and students can use.
You can drop off new and used school supplies to Huntsville’s North, South, and West precincts, the Municipal Justice Public Safety Complex, or at the Free 2 Teach store.
Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles says his department is ready to give back to the community for such a worthy cause.
"I just hope that we are able to fill every need that they have, I mean they do so much for our community and children so it's only a natural fit for us to try to be there because the community has been there for us because of recent events. So in regards to that, we will be there with them to try to help them any way we could," said Giles.
Registration and shopping for teachers starts back up July 10 at Free 2 Teach.
The supply drive will end with a Back to School Bash on July 29 at the Jaycee Building and John Hunt Park festival grounds. The event will have food trucks, inflatables, games, vendors, and it is free to the public.