Huntsville Police Department honors fallen officers with memorial service

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Southwestern Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee...

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 312 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Harvest, or 7
miles west of Meridianville, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Northern Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green,
Harvest, Toney, Elkwood, Blanche, Fisk and Taft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Marshall, southern Madison and southeastern Morgan Counties through
400 PM CDT...

At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Morgan City, or 10 miles northwest of Arab, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Triana,
Morgan City, Somerville, Union Grove, Laceys Spring, Valhermoso
Springs and Farley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Huntsville Police Department honors fallen officers with memorial service

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Police at memorial

Huntsville Police Department honored 13 fallen officers at a Thursday memorial service.

The Huntsville Police Department on Thursday hosted its annual Fallen Officer Memorial Service in honor of National Police Week and the 13 officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our community.

“The officers we remember today did not choose this career for recognition,” Chief Kirk Giles said in a news release. “These officers and their families shared a commitment to service and a desire to work toward something larger than themselves. It is not how these officers died that made them heroes but how they lived.”

The memorial was built by the Huntsville Police Citizens Foundation, which provides immediate assistance to families of officers during emergencies.

The 13 Huntsville Police officers who have died in the line of duty are:

  • Officer William J. Street – End of Watch, Monday, Oct. 8, 1883
  • Officer Frank McKissack – End of Watch, Friday, May 26, 1916
  • Officer Ewell B. Starr – End of Watch, Saturday, Dec. 5, 1953
  • Officer Alan S. Logel, Jr. – End of Watch, Monday, Nov. 19, 1956
  • Officer Charles E. Drake, Jr. – End of Watch, Monday, July 23, 1962
  • Officer Preston R. Butler – End of Watch, Friday, June 3, 1966
  • Officer William T. Gaskin – End of Watch, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 1968
  • Officer Billy Fred Clardy, Jr. – End of Watch, Wednesday, May 3, 1978
  • Officer Daniel Howard Golden – End of Watch, Monday, Aug. 29, 2005
  • Officer William Eric Freeman – End of Watch, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2007
  • Officer Keith O’Neal Earle – End of Watch, Monday, April 9, 2018
  • Agent Billy Fred Clardy III – End of Watch, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
  • Officer Garrett Coulter Crumby – End of Watch, Tuesday, March 28, 2023

