Huntsville Police Department honors fallen officers with memorial service

The Huntsville Police Department on Thursday hosted its annual Fallen Officer Memorial Service in honor of National Police Week and the 13 officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our community.
“The officers we remember today did not choose this career for recognition,” Chief Kirk Giles said in a news release. “These officers and their families shared a commitment to service and a desire to work toward something larger than themselves. It is not how these officers died that made them heroes but how they lived.”
The memorial was built by the Huntsville Police Citizens Foundation, which provides immediate assistance to families of officers during emergencies.
The 13 Huntsville Police officers who have died in the line of duty are:
- Officer William J. Street – End of Watch, Monday, Oct. 8, 1883
- Officer Frank McKissack – End of Watch, Friday, May 26, 1916
- Officer Ewell B. Starr – End of Watch, Saturday, Dec. 5, 1953
- Officer Alan S. Logel, Jr. – End of Watch, Monday, Nov. 19, 1956
- Officer Charles E. Drake, Jr. – End of Watch, Monday, July 23, 1962
- Officer Preston R. Butler – End of Watch, Friday, June 3, 1966
- Officer William T. Gaskin – End of Watch, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 1968
- Officer Billy Fred Clardy, Jr. – End of Watch, Wednesday, May 3, 1978
- Officer Daniel Howard Golden – End of Watch, Monday, Aug. 29, 2005
- Officer William Eric Freeman – End of Watch, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2007
- Officer Keith O’Neal Earle – End of Watch, Monday, April 9, 2018
- Agent Billy Fred Clardy III – End of Watch, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
- Officer Garrett Coulter Crumby – End of Watch, Tuesday, March 28, 2023