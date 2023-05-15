Huntsville Police Department honors fallen officer with a ceremony

This week is National Police Week, and the Huntsville Police Department kicked it off with a ceremony honoring one of its fallen.
The ceremony honored Officer Garrett Crumby with a brick bearing his name at the Fallen Officer Memorial. Crumby died in the line of duty on March 28 of this year when a suspect shot him and his partner. The brick with Crumby's name and three years of service joins the "thin blue line" surrounding the fallen officer memorial.
Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles said the community will never be able to repay officer crumby for his sacrifice.
"Today, we give special thanks to Garrett Crumby, whose life ended with his watch," Giles said. "Huntsville cannot fully repay our debt to him nor to his family. We will always acknowledge that debt with pride and the affection of our department and communities."
The president of the Huntsville Police Citizens Foundation, Kelly Clary, said the foundation looks forward to using donations to assist the Crumby family.
"We have received quite a few donations to the foundation that will go directly out to them, and we are hoping that we will receive more and be able to provide that support."
The foundation offers PTSD support, divorce, suicide prevention, and mental health services to officers and their families. The foundation began in 2006 to have the Fallen Officer Memorial built, and the bricks to honor a fallen officer are bought through them. The money from these bricks and any other donations go toward helping officers and their families.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle spoke today and said that the family is mourning and the community as a whole.
"The family of Officer Crumby is something very close," Battle said. "We have a huge police family that is sitting out there who is also a part of their family. And our police family is mourning just as much as they are, and our whole community mourns when you have this kind of senseless death that comes to your community."