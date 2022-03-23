Huntsville Police Department holds hiring event as deadline to apply approaches

Huntsville Police Department wants you to join their squad.
HPD held a "meet and greet" hiring event Wednesday night as a chance for potential applicants to see what their future could look like.
For example, "SWAT might be a dream of mine, and I want to talk to someone that's experienced, that's done that. And that may push me over the edge, like, 'Yeah, this is what I want to do for the rest of my career,'" said recruiting officer Paul Nordan.
A career in law enforcement is no easy task.
"We look for certain type of individuals, people with a commitment to be a servant. That's what we are, to serve the people of this great town," said Interim Police Chief Kirk Giles.
That is what Justin Underwood hopes to do.
"I love helping people. I wanted to join the military, so this is one thing that's close to being in the military for me," he said.
He already submitted his application, but he was eager to gain new insight after speaking to officers.
"I was getting a few tips and tricks for the academy," said Underwood.
"It's very encouraging. We didn't know what type of turnout we would have," said Giles.
He said it has been a struggle to recruit new officers.
"You have COVID, which has been an issue. We've had the previous sentiment against law enforcement in general over the last few years. On top of that, you got all these other companies, different fields that are trying to hire people on the same level we are," explained Giles.
Competition is fierce, with every industry looking to hire, but the chief said if you want to make a difference in your community, join the squad.
Nordan said HPD has already had 300 to 400 applicants, and they are only looking to fill 50 positions. However, many people are weeded out during the intense, 10-step hiring process, so they need as many applicants as they can get.
The deadline to apply is April 1. You can find more details here.