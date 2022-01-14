Huntsville Police Department faces lingering officer shortage despite ramped-up recruiting efforts

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Tennessee Valley on Sunday...

A strong low pressure system will move across the region this
weekend and bring wet accumulating snowfall. Rain will begin to mix
with snow early Sunday morning, changing to all snow during the late
morning into the afternoon hours.

Wet snowfall accumulations are possible, with an inch or less likely
in northwest and north central Alabama. Heavier snowfall is expected
in southern middle Tennessee and far northeast Alabama where Winter
Storm Watches are in effect.

This snowfall forecast remains uncertain and are likely to undergo
further revisions in future forecast updates. Please keep checking
for updated information this weekend. Due to the likelihood for cold
temperatures in the wake of the departing system, any snow on the
ground is likely to linger into Monday and could cause hazardous
driving conditions Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

HPD

As Huntsville's police department makes headlines this week for now-former officer David McCoy’s capital murder arrest, they are in the middle of a long-term hiring crisis. 

The department is short 50 officers, or about 10% of the department, right now. There’s no clear end in sight as police departments across the country face the same problem: a shrinking pool of qualified candidates wanting to become police officers.

To combat this, Huntsville is shifting their recruiting efforts to outside of the state as they try to lure current officers from other big city departments to come patrol in Huntsville. So far they are having mixed results. 

“There is no quick fix," Huntsville Police Capt. Jonathan Ware told WAAY 31 on Friday. "It’s just like any other employer out there is seeing a worker shortage."

Ware worked his way through the ranks at HPD, and now he’s tasked with trying to keep enough officers in the pipeline to match the Rocket City’s growth. 

“When I started over 20 years ago, there were probably 1,500 applications for my police academy, and they hired 25 of us," Ware said.

That’s a far cry from what the city is finding now, even as they ramp up their recruiting efforts. Typically for an academy class that can hold 25, they are only selecting 18–24 cadets. 

"We will not take somebody simply because they are qualified," Ware said. "There may be things that are in their past or their driving history or in their criminal background or in their social situation, it doesn’t make them a good fit for us.”

The process to become an officer is rigorous. Candidates undergo mental, physical, academic and background reviews that include a polygraph test.

“Across the country, a lot of those larger departments are facing 15, 20 and even 30% shortage. Fifty (officers) is a lot, but we are only willing to take the people that meet our standards. We would rather take good applicants instead of just any applicants," Ware added.

More information on applying to join HPD can be found HERE.

