Huntsville Police Department ceremony honors 12 fallen officers

The Huntsville Police Department hosted its annual Fallen Officer Memorial Service on Tuesday as part of National Police Week.
The department and others honored these 12 officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community:
- Officer William J. Street – End of Watch, Monday, Oct. 8, 1883
- Officer Frank McKissack – End of Watch, Friday, May 26, 1916
- Officer Ewell B. Starr – End of Watch, Saturday, Dec. 5, 1953
- Officer Alan S. Logel, Jr. – End of Watch, Monday, Nov. 19, 1956
- Officer Charles E. Drake, Jr. – End of Watch, Monday, July 23, 1962
- Officer Preston R. Butler – End of Watch, Friday, June 3, 1966
- Officer William T. Gaskin – End of Watch, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 1968
- Officer Billy Fred Clardy, Jr. – End of Watch, Wednesday, May 3, 1978
- Officer Daniel Howard Golden – End of Watch, Monday, Aug. 29, 2005
- Officer William Eric Freeman – End of Watch, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2007
- Officer Keith O’Neal Earle – End of Watch, Monday, April 9, 2018
- Agent Billy Fred Clardy III – End of Watch, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019