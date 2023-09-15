Huntsville Police: Delays expected on major roads for Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride

The Huntsville Police Department Traffic Services Unit will help participants in the annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride make their way safely through Huntsville City limits on Saturday.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, the event organizer expects up to 10,000 motorcycles to participate in the ride.
Police say drivers should expect delays from 9 a.m. until noon on major roadways and the interstate.
Starting at 9 a.m., police say officers will shut down U.S. Highway 72 East at Shields Road and Moores Mill Road to all westbound traffic to allow the motorcycles to make it safely through the area. As riders continue westbound on I-565 to Mooresville Road, officers will assist in shutting down entrance ramps to the interstate.
As the convoy of motorcycles passes through the area, police say entrance ramps will reopen.
Police say the procession will exit I-565 at Mooresville Road and arrive at Redstone Harley Davidson for a two-hour lunch break.
The road closures are expected to end by noon, and drivers are asked to use caution or alternate routes Saturday morning.
HPD is coordinating with Alabama State Troopers, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsboro Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Athens Police Department, Florence Police Department, local fire departments and HEMSI as the ride approaches and departs Huntsville.