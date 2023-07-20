Huntsville Police Cold Case Unit identifies human remains found in 2008 as missing Texas man

The Huntsville Police Department Cold Case Unit has identified human remains found in 2008 as a missing Texas man.
See the Huntsville Police Department's full news release on this case below:
The Huntsville Police Department has identified human remains found in May 2008 as Ralph Eric Hucher, a Vietnam War veteran and Texas native.
Hucher, whose remains went unidentified until July 2023, was 52 years old when he was last in contact with family in 2002.
Throughout the years, HPD investigators have worked to identify the remains found by a team of surveyors in a thickly wooded area off Old Highway 20 in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County. In hopes of identifying the remains, investigators shared information with the public about personal belongings found in the area, including a lighter, binoculars, pocketknife, prescription glasses and a fleece jacket.
In May 2021, HPD’s Cold Case Unit leveraged advanced technology to identify the remains. Cristy Kissel, a forensic genealogist with Ceartas Forensic Services, conducted genealogy and familial searches to help investigators obtain a more robust DNA profile.
On July 17, 2023, HPD received confirmation from the FBI DNA Lab that the remains matched Hucher. His relatives were contacted about the positive identification, and HPD is coordinating the return of his remains.
No foul play is suspected in the case, which is now closed.