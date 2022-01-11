Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council talks recruiting issues at community meeting

It's the first in a series of community conversations across the city of Huntsville this year, but it won't be the last.
The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC) held a meeting Tuesday to discuss a variety of topics affecting the community and police force. Conversations about ongoing cases were off the table, however.
"Everybody wants transparency but ... we can't talk about it because it's an investigation," Founding Member of HPCAC David Little said. "I think the community needs to understand that sometimes those things happen slowly."
Officers of all ranks, council members and the community instead talked about the police department's recruiting and human resources practices in the meeting Tuesday.
Right now, the police department is down about 50 officers, but they aren't alone. According to Huntsville Police, 85% of police chiefs across the country are struggling to recruit.
Huntsville Police said, from 2015-2021, 16 employees resigned under investigation, 10 employees were terminated and 17 of the 28 total were between 2019 and 2021.
Most of the incidents were actions reported by other officers or supervisors, not complaints.
As for recruiting, "the challenge is finding qualified applicants," Little said. "They're out there. How do we find them?"
Huntsville Police say they're going about that in a couple of ways, such as by attending all local job fairs at colleges and high schools, and using social media to market the department.
The process of becoming a Huntsville police officer is an extensive one. It includes a polygraph, psychological and basic aptitude tests, then hours of training for people who pass the tests.
On Tuesday, mental health and department diversity were also among the topics discussed, as well as more questions about the interview process. The advisory council plans to hold additional meetings at various locations this year to further discuss these and other topics.
Little said he'd like to see a lot more people show up in the future.
"The police are ready to be involved," Little said. "We're ready to be involved. We need the community to be involved."
Click here for a list of upcoming meetings being held by The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council. If you're interested in becoming a police officer, click here.