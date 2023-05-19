Huntsville Police: Charges unlikely against homeowner who shot, killed break-in suspect

A homeowner won’t face charges after shooting and killing a woman accused of trying to break into a home, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
About 1:40 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Hartside Road. Investigators were told a woman tried to break into the home.
“Before officers arrived, the homeowner confronted the woman and she was shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene,” Huntsville Police said in a news release.
The woman who was killed has been identified as 38-year-old Nicole Linton.
The Madison County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and determined no charges would be filed at this time, according to the release.