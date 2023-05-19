 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huntsville Police: Charges unlikely against homeowner who shot, killed break-in suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
POLICE WEB IMAGE.jpg

A homeowner won’t face charges after shooting and killing a woman accused of trying to break into a home, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

About 1:40 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Hartside Road. Investigators were told a woman tried to break into the home.

“Before officers arrived, the homeowner confronted the woman and she was shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene,” Huntsville Police said in a news release.

The woman who was killed has been identified as 38-year-old Nicole Linton.

The Madison County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and determined no charges would be filed at this time, according to the release.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you