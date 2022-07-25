Huntsville Police charge man with sex abuse of child less than 12

The Huntsville Police Department has charged a man with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
David Andrew Brown, 65, was booked in the Madison County Jail on Monday. His bond was set at $5,000.
On two social media accounts, Brown lists himself as the human resource director at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville and says he’s an ordained minister at Assemblies of The Lord Jesus Christ.
Brown also appears on Crestwood’s Facebook page in two posts, one dated 2019 and the other 2021.
WAAY 31 reached out to the hospital for information on Brown’s current employment status late Monday, but we have not yet received a response.
Sgt. Rosalind White, police spokeswoman, said Brown’s case remains under investigation.