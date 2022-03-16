Huntsville police charge Lee High School employee with sex crime involving student

A Huntsville City Schools employee has been arrested and charged with a sex crime involving a student.
Gregory Lankford, 57, was arrested Tuesday and charged with school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.
Lankford works in security at Lee High School, according to Huntsville City Schools records.
The Huntsville Police Department says the victim in the case reported the incident to police.
He’s been placed on administrative leave and will not be allowed on any Huntsville City Schools campuses until the investigation is complete, said Craig Williams, school system spokesman.
Williams said the district is working with law enforcement.
Lankford was released from the Madison County Jail late Tuesday on a $2,500 bond.