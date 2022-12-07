Huntsville Police charge 2 in separate child sex crimes

Two men are locked up in the Madison County jail after separate arrests for electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.
In one case, the Huntsville Police Department's Special Victims Unit arrested Teddy Kitchens. He's from Brookwood, in Tuscaloosa County. Investigators arrested him Dec. 2. They believe he traveled to Huntsville to meet a child under the age of 14.
Court records show investigators arrested David Trujillo Martinez on Monday on the same charges.
Both men remain in the Madison County Jail with bond set at $15,000.