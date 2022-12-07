 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 AM CST Wednesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huntsville Police charge 2 in separate child sex crimes

  • Updated
  • 0
Teddy Kitchens and David Trujillo Martinez

Teddy Kitchens and David Trujillo Martinez

Two men are locked up in the Madison County jail after separate arrests for electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

In one case, the Huntsville Police Department's Special Victims Unit arrested Teddy Kitchens. He's from Brookwood, in Tuscaloosa County. Investigators arrested him Dec. 2. They believe he traveled to Huntsville to meet a child under the age of 14.

Court records show investigators arrested David Trujillo Martinez on Monday on the same charges.

Both men remain in the Madison County Jail with bond set at $15,000.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you