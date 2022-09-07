Huntsville Police charge 18-year-old, identify victim in Friday murder on Pratt Avenue

The Huntsville Police Department has charged an 18-year-old man with murder in connection with a Friday shooting.
Jerry Tate Ingram was arrested Tuesday night. Bond was set at $60,000. He was released about an hour later.
Police have identified the victim as Jaylen Hill, 18.
Investigators believe Ingram and Hill were visiting a friend in the 1,100 block of Pratt Avenue about 11:20 p.m. Friday when the shooting occurred.
No motive has been determined, said Sgt. Rosalind White, police spokesperson.