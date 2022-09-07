 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huntsville Police charge 18-year-old, identify victim in Friday murder on Pratt Avenue

  • Updated
  • 0
Jerry Tate Ingram

Jerry Tate Ingram

The Huntsville Police Department has charged an 18-year-old man with murder in connection with a Friday shooting.

Jerry Tate Ingram was arrested Tuesday night. Bond was set at $60,000. He was released about an hour later.

Police have identified the victim as Jaylen Hill, 18.

Investigators believe Ingram and Hill were visiting a friend in the 1,100 block of Pratt Avenue about 11:20 p.m. Friday when the shooting occurred.

No motive has been determined, said Sgt. Rosalind White, police spokesperson.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you