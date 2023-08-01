Huntsville Police catch Florida man accused of driving to Alabama to have sex with child

A man who traveled from Florida to Huntsville hoping to have sex with a child instead met the Huntsville Police Department.
Frank Harry Hunt, 57, of Zephyrhills, Florida was arrested in the 4700 block of University Drive on Monday evening.
According to police, the department’s Special Victims Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Investigator determined Hunt traveled to Huntsville from Florida to meet someone he was talking to online who he believed to be a 12-year-old child for sexual intercourse.
Hunt was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child.
He was booked in the Madison County Jail. Bond was set at $15,000.