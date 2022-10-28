Huntsville Police boosts patrols ahead of Halloween weekend

Huntsville Police want you to enjoy this upcoming Halloween weekend; but, they want to make sure you do so safely.
Officers will be out patrolling neighborhoods and residential areas and are anticipating certain types of calls to be more common than others.
"There's a lot of heavy pedestrian traffic in neighborhoods when families are out trick-or-treating," HPD Spokesperson Sgt. Rosalind White said.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian crashes are most common this time of year, according to White.
"We want to remind motorists to be extra careful especially when it gets dark," White said. "It will be hard to see."
White says it's not uncommon for officers to be called to assist reunite a child with their parents on Halloween, too.
She says older kids may pull pranks that go too far this weekend, leading to a criminal mischief arrest.
White says have a checklist before you go trick-or-treating to make sure you and your family make it home safe.
"We encourage everyone to wear reflective gear if they can, have some type of light, flashlight, glowstick, something like that that will be highly visible to a motorist," White said.