Huntsville Police arrest man after Saturday night shooting

A man is now in the Madison County Jail after police say he shot somebody.
It happened off Blue Spring Road Saturday night at 9:40 p.m.
Huntsville Police say 22-year-old Treyvon Young called them saying he accidentally shot the victim. They were taken to the hospital, and are expected to be okay.
Huntsville Police later arrested Young and charged with second degree domestic violence and discharging a firearm into occupied dwelling.
He's in jail on $7,500 bond.
Huntsville Police are still investigating the shooting.