Huntsville Police: ‘Armed individual’ killed in officer-involved shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended in a death in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 2,100 block of Chadburn Drive about midnight Saturday.

“While officers were attempting to make contact with an armed individual involved, the individual was shot and killed,” police said in a statement.

No officers were injured.

Police have not released any information on the person who died or the officer or officers involved in the shooting.

