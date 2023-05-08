 Skip to main content
Huntsville Police: Argument about money ends in murder

Devone Edward Modacure

A man is in jail after Huntsville Police say a fight over money ended in murder.

Devone Edward Modacure, 48, has been charged with murder in connection with a Sunday shooting in the 4,100 block of Knight Road.

Police said officers found Harrison Sonny Hayes, 57, there with gunshot wounds about 4:40 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major Crimes Unit investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument about money.

Modacure was arrested without incident Monday, May 8. The U.S. Marshals Service’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted investigators with the arrest.

He's being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.

