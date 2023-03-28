 Skip to main content
Huntsville Police: 2 officers shot, have life-threatening injuries

Huntsville Police Department responds to Huntsville Hospital after two officers were shot March 28.

The Huntsville Police Department  responded to a shooting call at 4:45 p.m. in the 4,600 block of Governors House Drive. When officers arrived, a female shooting victim was located.

Two officers were shot by an offender at the scene. The officers were transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The offender barricaded himself inside an apartment at the scene.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted Huntsville Police. The offender was apprehended about 6:20 p.m. and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

