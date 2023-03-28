Huntsville Police: 2 officers shot; 3rd victim is 'citizen''; subject barricaded

The Huntsville Police Department reports two officers were shot and have been taken to Huntsville Hospital while responding to a call Tuesday afternoon.
It happened in the 4,600 block of Governors House Drive SW in an apartment complex.
Police also said there is a third victim, described as a "citizen".
Police said a subject is barricaded inside the residence.
As of 5:30 p.m., the Huntsville Police Department is asking citizens to avoid Jordan Lane near Bob Wallace Ave, 9th Avenue and Governors House Drive for heavy police presence. Please use alternate routes.
