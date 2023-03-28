 Skip to main content
Huntsville Police: 2 officers shot; 3rd victim is 'citizen''; subject barricaded

  • Updated
The Huntsville Police Department reports two officers were shot and have been taken to Huntsville Hospital while responding to a call Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 4,600 block of Governors House Drive SW in an apartment complex.

Police also said there is a third victim, described as a "citizen".

Police said a subject is barricaded inside the residence.

As of 5:30 p.m., the Huntsville Police Department is asking citizens to avoid Jordan Lane near Bob Wallace Ave, 9th Avenue and Governors House Drive for heavy police presence. Please use alternate routes.

Check back for updates.

