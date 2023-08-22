Huntsville Police: 2 hurt in shooting at Alabama A&M

The Huntsville Police Department is leading the investigation after two people were shot at Alabama A&M University about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Police responded to a shooting call outside a residence hall at 4900 Meridian St. Investigators have determined the shooting is an isolated incident and stemmed from an altercation between two individuals.
One individual involved showed up at Huntsville Hospital in a personal vehicle with minor injuries. The second person involved was detained at the scene and has minor injuries, police said.
At this time, there is no evidence to indicate anyone else was involved in this incident. This was not an active shooter incident.
Stick with WAAY for updates.