Huntsville Police: 2 found with about 3 pounds of fentanyl-pressed pills

Two people were arrested in Huntsville for drug trafficking.
The North Alabama Drug Task Force charged 44-year-old Curtis Mandorie Hicks of Miami and 43-year-old Crystal Sameka Smith of Orlando with drug trafficking.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, the arrests happened in the area of Old Madison Pike and Robinhood Lane about 1 a.m. Monday.
Police say the individuals are believed to be from South Carolina and Florida.
Hicks and Smith had about 3 pounds of fentanyl-pressed pills. Police say the pills were made to look like ecstasy pills.
They were both booked in the Madison County Jail, each with a $1.5 million bond.