Huntsville Police: 2 drug dealers found with over 2 pounds of fentanyl-pressed pills

  • Updated
  • 0
Curtis Mandorie Hicks, Crystal Sameka Smith

Curtis Mandorie Hicks and Crystal Sameka Smith

Two people were arrested in Huntsville for drug trafficking. 

The North Alabama Drug Task Force charged 44-year-old Curtis Mandorie Hicks and 43-year-old Crystal Sameka Smith with drug trafficking.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the arrests happened in the area of Old Madison Pike and Robinhood Lane about 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say the individuals are believed to be from South Carolina and Florida.

Hicks and Smith had more than 2.2 pounds of fentanyl-pressed pills. Police say the pills were made to look like ecstasy pills.

They were both booked in the Madison County Jail, each with a $1.5 million bond.

