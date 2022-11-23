 Skip to main content
Huntsville Police: 1 person seriously injured in shooting, 2 teens arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
Dejuan Omar Moore

Dejuan Omar Moore (Courtesy: Huntsville Police)

UPDATE: Huntsville Police say the victim was shot during a robbery attempt.

Spokesperson Sgt. Rosalind White says 18-year-old Dejuan Omar Moore and a 16-year-old met the victim to purchase an item but attempted to rob them instead.

Moore and the teen were both arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

The victim is expected to survive.

From Earlier: The Huntsville Police Department says one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. at Anthem Apartments and Cottages on Plummer Rd.

Police say one person with gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing, according to HPD.

