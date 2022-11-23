Huntsville Police: 1 person seriously injured in shooting, 2 teens arrested

UPDATE: Huntsville Police say the victim was shot during a robbery attempt.
Spokesperson Sgt. Rosalind White says 18-year-old Dejuan Omar Moore and a 16-year-old met the victim to purchase an item but attempted to rob them instead.
Moore and the teen were both arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
The victim is expected to survive.
From Earlier: The Huntsville Police Department says one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night.
It happened around 8:15 p.m. at Anthem Apartments and Cottages on Plummer Rd.
Police say one person with gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing, according to HPD.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.