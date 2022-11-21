Huntsville Police: 1 person in critical condition after Monday afternoon shooting

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after a person suffering from a gunshot wound was found early Monday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Bob Wallace and Triana Boulevard at 1:15 p.m.
A second call about 1:18 p.m. then sent them to 9th Avenue and 10th Street. There, police said they found a vehicle believed to have been involved with the shots fired call.
They also found the gunshot victim and transported them to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.