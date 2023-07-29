Huntsville Police: 1 person dies following overnight shooting

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that killed one person.
HPD said 26-year-old Isaac Augusta Young died at the hospital.
The shooting happened around 2:30 Saturday in the parking lot of 3750 Highway 53.
There are a bunch of business in that area.
Police say Young was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
HPD said investigators are working to speak to a person of interest.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.