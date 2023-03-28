Huntsville Police: 1 officer killed in line of duty, 1 officer critically injured in ambush

A Huntsville Police Department officer died in the line of duty and another suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday following a shooting in the 4,600 block of Governors House Drive.
One officer succumbed to his injuries at Huntsville Hospital. The second officer underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition.
In a news release, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall identified the fallen officer as Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby.
Marshall also identified the officer still in critical condition. WAAY has decided to not yet identify that officer.
Late Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested Juan Robert Laws, 24, and charged him with capital murder of a law enforcement officer. ALEA is leading the investigation at the request of the Huntsville Police Department.
Police responded to a shooting call at 4:45 p.m. at Governors House apartments. When officers arrived, they found a female shooting victim. She is at the hospital receiving treatment.
The two officers were shot by an offender at the scene in what police described as an ambush.
The offender, now identified as Laws, barricaded himself inside an apartment at the scene. He was apprehended about 6:20 p.m. and taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
“This is a devastating loss for the our department, the Huntsville community and the State of Alabama, Huntsville Police Department Chief Kirk Giles said in a statement.
“We send our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family as they mourn their loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice. As we grieve with our fallen officer’s family, we have another officer fighting for his life. Please keep all our officers and the entire department in your prayers.”
“This is a painful night for the city of Huntsville and for our police family,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “We are heartbroken. Words cannot express our loss. We have been overwhelmed by the show of love and support from our community, and we stand united with our police officers and their families in this tragic moment.”
The deceased Huntsville Police officer will be transported by Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill on Tuesday night to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning.
The Huntsville Police Department would like to thank the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department for assistance answering calls in the city of Huntsville while Huntsville Police officers grieve this tragic loss.