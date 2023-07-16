Huntsville Police: 1 injured in Sunday shooting, suspect in custody

UPDATE:
The Huntsville Police Department says 28-year-old Shaquon Lasha Moore was arrested in connection to the shooting.
He's charged with aggravated assault.
Moore is in the Madison County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
PREVIOUS:
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
Police say it happened on Torrance Drive NW.
One adult victim is being treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A suspect has been detained.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
An investigation is ongoing at this time.