Huntsville Police: 1 injured in Sunday shooting, suspect in custody

  • Updated
Torrance Drive shooting scene

UPDATE: 

The Huntsville Police Department says 28-year-old Shaquon Lasha Moore was arrested in connection to the shooting. 

He's charged with aggravated assault. 

Moore is in the Madison County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Shaquon Moore

PREVIOUS:

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Police say it happened on Torrance Drive NW.

One adult victim is being treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect has been detained.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

