Huntsville Police: 1 injured in north Huntsville shooting, 2 charged

One person wounded in a shooting in a residential area in north Huntsville.
Officers are on the scene right now along the 2,600 block of Barbara Drive northwest.
We're told the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
So far, no word on a suspect but at least two people are being questioned.
People traveling through this area can expect to see a heavy police presence.
Update: Huntsville Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is charging 23-year-old Alaysia Jabrea Hampton and 32-year-old Romance Deshawn Marks with assault for the shooting on Barbara Drive this afternoon. Both individuals will be booked in the Madison County Jail.