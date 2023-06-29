 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11
AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Huntsville Police: 1 injured in north Huntsville shooting, 2 charged

  • Updated
  • 0

Barbara Drive shooting

Huntsville Police respond to a shooting on Barbara Drive. Photo by Demetrius Hurry

One person wounded in a shooting in a residential area in north Huntsville.

Officers are on the scene right now along the 2,600 block of Barbara Drive northwest.

We're told the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, no word on a suspect but at least two people are being questioned.

People traveling through this area can expect to see a heavy police presence.

Update: Huntsville Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is charging 23-year-old Alaysia Jabrea Hampton and 32-year-old Romance Deshawn Marks with assault for the shooting on Barbara Drive this afternoon. Both individuals will be booked in the Madison County Jail.

