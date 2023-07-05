Huntsville Police: 1 charged in Wednesday morning shooting

An early Wednesday morning shooting ended with one person in the hospital and a suspect in jail.
The Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting call on Foster Avenue about 9 a.m. About that time, police said a person in a personal vehicle arrived at a hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Now, Jamontez Rodgers, 20, has been charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
As of 12:19 p.m., police said he was being booked into the Madison County Jail.
