Huntsville plays major role in James Webb Space Telescope mission

As the world watched the James Webb Space Telescope successfully launch Christmas morning, a Huntsville company celebrated their 15 years of work on the project.
“I could not of asked for a better Christmas present," Nexolve President and CEO Jim Moore told WAAY 31 Tuesday.
The successful launch marks a major step for this Rocket City company.
"To think that this little company here in Huntsville is a part of this team that put up the largest space telescope ever flown, it’s a great feeling," Moore said.
According to NASA, the James Webb Space Telescope is the successor the Hubble Telescope (Hubble has been in service for over 30 years) and 100x more powerful. Webb will peer back to a period of time—over 13.5 billion years ago—to see the first galaxies as the universe cooled down after the big bang.
Nexolve is responsible for protecting the telescope from the extreme heat in space.
“It basically act like acts like a giant umbrella," Moore explained.
An enormous team over decades has worked on this project with thousands of engineers and hundreds of scientists across America, Canada and Europe contributing to the project. More than 300 American, European, and Canadian universities, organizations, and companies in 29 U.S. states and 14 countries pitched in, including several in Alabama.
“It’s like sending your kids off to college you nurture them along, you develop them, you put all this equity into them finally you have to turn them loose and do their thing," Moore said.
The telescope is on the move, headed to its orbit more than a million miles from Earth. NASA expects to have the first data back to Earth in June.
“We are looking forward to seeing the fruits of our labor," Moore added.
You can keep up to date as the James Webb Space Telescope moves through space with a NASA blog on the project: BLOG
Fun facts from NASA:
- Webb is so powerful it could detect the heat signature of a bumblebee on the surface of the Moon
- Webb will travel 1 million miles to Lagrange Point 2 (that’s 4x the distance to the moon)
- Webb’s 18 hexagonal beryllium mirrors are covered with a thin-layer of gold, equaling to the mass of a golf ball. (incredibly thin).
- Webb is 100x more powerful than Hubble and has 6x more collecting area.
- Webb’s weight of 14,300 lbs. on Earth (in orbit, everything is weightless), a little more than half the mass of Hubble.
- 10 new technologies that were developed to allow Webb to detect infrared light of distant astronomical objects also benefit us here on Earth—in medicine, aerospace, and other fields