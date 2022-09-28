Huntsville parents furious after assignment asks students about sexual orientation, liberal views

Some parents are furious and don't think Huntsville City Schools did enough to address their concerns after children were asked to complete a survey that included questions about their sexual orientation and their parents' political beliefs.
A teacher at Challenger Middle School included the 48-question survey for students to fill out with their homework this week. The school's principal later sent a schoolwide email to parents apologizing for the incident.
Parents weren't given advanced notice about the survey or the kinds of questions it asked.
“I asked my daughter, 'Where did you get this question from?' and she said, 'I had a survey today in my civics class, and that was one of the last questions that was given to me on the career survey,'" one parent, who wished to remain anonymous, told WAAY 31 on Wednesday.
School administrators said the survey was not vetted or approved by school or district leadership, and the principal said it didn't meet the school's standards.
It’s not clear if the teacher who included the survey in their lesson will face any disciplinary actions by the district. A district spokesperson said they do not comment on personnel matters.
The parent who spoke with WAAY 31 said they feel targeted for being conservative.
"The very last question was, 'Are your parents liberal or progressive in their political thought?' and the only answer was 'yes,' 'no' or 'neutral,' which I feel is very inappropriate to ask a child, and it only asked for liberals, and it is definitely targeting conservative parents," she said.
She's now worried about how the incident will affect her child.
“It makes me very nervous, because I feel like she might be singled out and she might be bullied, especially if she says something, because the teacher might be just trying to push some agenda," said the parent.
The teacher was asked to remove the survey from their lesson plan, which was supposed to be used for a career lesson. Several of the questions in the survey were optional, and those at the end were for demographic purposes.
According to parents, the survey was from a third-party vendor. Some are now wanting to know what the demographic information would be used for and by whom.
Our newsroom emailed the teacher directly but has not heard back as of Wednesday evening.